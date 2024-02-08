BTIG Research Raises Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $2,750.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BTIG Research from $2,650.00 to $2,750.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $2,375.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,560.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,330.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $2,246.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,438.41.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $2,663.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,310.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,072.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,470.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,725.83.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 44.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $51,358,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,189 shares of company stock worth $9,700,908. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 36 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.