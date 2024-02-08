Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $80.26 million for the quarter.

BEDU stock opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1.19. Bright Scholar Education has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $3.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bright Scholar Education stock. Maven Securities LTD increased its holdings in Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Free Report) by 105.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,396 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Bright Scholar Education were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Bright Scholar Education from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Hong Kong, Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Overseas Schools; Complementary Education Services; and Domestic Kindergartens and K-12 Operation Services.

