AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Bought by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 177.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,787.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

AXIS Capital Trading Up 1.0 %

AXS opened at $58.82 on Thursday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $63.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.85.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Stanley A. Galanski purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.45 per share, with a total value of $409,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,647.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

