Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 5,003 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,640 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,003 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 66,945 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 150,868 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,409,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 7.4% during the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 133,124 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after buying an additional 9,219 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 107,014 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,210 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $19,217,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TJX opened at $97.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.55. The company has a market capitalization of $111.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.92 and a 1-year high of $98.29.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

