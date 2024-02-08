Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 25,902 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,902 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAU. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 24,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 33,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 20,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU opened at $38.50 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $39.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.49 and its 200-day moving average is $37.28.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.