Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 87.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,784 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,698 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.22% of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,834 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 510.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,645 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 53,219 shares during the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Price Performance

AIQ stock opened at $32.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -190.59 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.92.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Cuts Dividend

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.41%.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

