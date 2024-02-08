Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

VV opened at $228.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.47. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $173.63 and a 1-year high of $229.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

