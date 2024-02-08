Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 936 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 30,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,617,000. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $237.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $172.04 and a 52 week high of $237.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.14.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

