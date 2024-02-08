Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $848.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $111.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $776.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $699.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $467.02 and a 1-year high of $900.09.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,399,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on LRCX. B. Riley increased their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $793.27.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

