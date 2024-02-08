Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,890 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. StockNews.com cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.08.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $221.37 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $155.31 and a 12 month high of $238.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.70. The firm has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.91%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

