AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 16th

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the communications equipment provider on Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th.

AudioCodes has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. AudioCodes has a payout ratio of 29.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AudioCodes to earn $0.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.7%.

Shares of AUDC opened at $13.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.66. The company has a market cap of $432.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.75. AudioCodes has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $18.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUDC. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AudioCodes by 865.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 566,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,176,000 after buying an additional 508,180 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in AudioCodes by 460.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 447,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 367,742 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 1st quarter worth $6,208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,434 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 178,140 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 108,098 shares during the period. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AUDC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

