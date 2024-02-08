AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

AZN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AZN stock opened at $66.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.80. The company has a market capitalization of $206.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $61.73 and a 1-year high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstraZeneca

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,492,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,653,000 after purchasing an additional 358,399 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,339,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,406,000 after acquiring an additional 211,055 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,946,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,295 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $715,198,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,222,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

