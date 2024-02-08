Arizona State Retirement System Has $304.12 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 699,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,899 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.6% of Arizona State Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $304,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.35.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $700.99 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $204.21 and a 12-month high of $702.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $535.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $481.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

