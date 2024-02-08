Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Increased to $329.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $303.00 to $329.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Amgen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Argus lifted their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $295.95.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $295.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.66. Amgen has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 60.55%.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 520.0% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

