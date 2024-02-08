Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2028 earnings at $20.92 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $295.95.

Get Amgen alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMGN

Amgen Trading Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $295.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $158.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $294.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.66. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BIP Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Get Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.