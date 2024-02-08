AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AME. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in AMETEK by 7.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in AMETEK during the third quarter worth $2,039,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 60.9% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in AMETEK by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AME shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.25.

AMETEK Price Performance

NYSE AME opened at $166.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.91. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.52 and a 52-week high of $168.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

