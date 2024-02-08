AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.03 by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. AGCO had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. AGCO updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.150-13.150 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $13.15 EPS.

AGCO Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of AGCO opened at $117.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35. AGCO has a 12-month low of $109.81 and a 12-month high of $145.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in AGCO during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AGCO during the first quarter worth about $211,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.40.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

