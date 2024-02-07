Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,202 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $5,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Targa Resources by 104,219.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,855,224,000 after acquiring an additional 25,216,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,814,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,431,792,000 after purchasing an additional 66,020 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Targa Resources by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,455,000 after purchasing an additional 986,283 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 6.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,802,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,349,000 after buying an additional 421,874 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,796,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $364,095,000 after buying an additional 121,721 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Targa Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE TRGP opened at $86.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $64.85 and a 52 week high of $91.43.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $255,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,524 shares in the company, valued at $9,905,705.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Articles

