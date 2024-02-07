Raymond James Raises Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target to $25.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.92, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.91.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $10,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $11,851.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $10,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 205,400 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $4,052,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at $85,707.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 949,877 shares of company stock worth $18,720,001. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 11.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,338,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,419,000 after acquiring an additional 18,756,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,052,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,788,000 after buying an additional 4,420,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,062,000 after buying an additional 312,531 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,863,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,496,000 after buying an additional 1,151,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,833,000 after buying an additional 4,675,824 shares during the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

