Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Palantir Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from an underperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.92, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.91.

In other news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,233 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 949,877 shares of company stock worth $18,720,001 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

