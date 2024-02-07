Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,856 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $165,932,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1,447.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,980,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723,659 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,142 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at $31,903,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 59.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,290,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,584,000 after acquiring an additional 851,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MGM opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.62. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $51.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.04%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, January 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on MGM

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $434,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,047.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $434,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,047.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,229,100 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.