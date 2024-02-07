Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Onsemi by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Onsemi during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of ON stock opened at $76.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The company has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.81.
A number of research analysts recently commented on ON shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Onsemi from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.42.
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
