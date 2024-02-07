Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Onsemi by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Onsemi during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Onsemi Price Performance

Shares of ON stock opened at $76.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The company has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Onsemi’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ON shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Onsemi from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ON

Onsemi Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.