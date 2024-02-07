New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 99.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,737 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 2,113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GDDY. Benchmark raised their target price on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised GoDaddy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.88.

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $109.50 on Wednesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $67.43 and a one year high of $110.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.95.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.26, for a total value of $26,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,174.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 153,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,173,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 300 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.26, for a total value of $26,778.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,174.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,119 shares of company stock valued at $8,306,786 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.