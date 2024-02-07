New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,534 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DECK. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $882,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DECK. UBS Group lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $825.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $837.33.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE DECK opened at $825.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.99. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $395.90 and a 52 week high of $903.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $716.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $608.90.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,710,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

See Also

