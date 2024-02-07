Keybank National Association OH Has $584,000 Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,399 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Shares of CFR opened at $101.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $134.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.44%.

CFR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.31.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

