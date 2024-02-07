Keybank National Association OH Buys 458 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $146.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $262.81.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 173.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.35.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

