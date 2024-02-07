Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 56.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter valued at $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of RSG opened at $173.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.51 and a twelve month high of $174.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.33.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

