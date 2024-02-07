Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 2,267 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 300.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAH shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.4 %

Cardinal Health stock opened at $104.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.69. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.53 and a 52 week high of $111.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.95.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.74%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.