JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 365,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,308,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,347,289,000 after acquiring an additional 48,957 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 28,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,103. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM stock opened at $175.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $503.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $178.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

