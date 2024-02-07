J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,615 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,743 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 788.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after buying an additional 68,461 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Expedia Group by 2,113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 166,035 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $18,163,000 after purchasing an additional 158,535 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,275,000. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,260,000. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 57,460 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 21,970 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,879.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,477 shares of company stock valued at $13,989,925. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXPE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Barclays cut Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.04.

Expedia Group Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $153.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.94 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.11.

Expedia Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the online travel company to repurchase up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Featured Articles

