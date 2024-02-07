J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,743 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 392.9% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $937.81 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.80 and a twelve month high of $973.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $892.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $837.71. The company has a market capitalization of $102.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 39.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,076,733.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at $15,076,733.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $1,840,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,911 shares of company stock worth $9,831,770 in the last 90 days. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,076.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $939.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

