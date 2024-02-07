J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $6,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STE. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in STERIS by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in STERIS by 8.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in STERIS by 24.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in STERIS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after buying an additional 143,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STE shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.60.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $225.92 on Wednesday. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $173.21 and a 1 year high of $254.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.42. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.49.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

