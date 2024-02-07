GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.200-4.350 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.20-$4.35 EPS.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $81.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.18. GE HealthCare Technologies has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $87.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on GEHC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.55.

Institutional Trading of GE HealthCare Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 93.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 74,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after buying an additional 23,221 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 42,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 18,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

