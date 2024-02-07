Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EL. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.35.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EL

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of EL stock opened at $146.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.47, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.07. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $262.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. United Bank lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.