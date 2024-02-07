Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The company had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Check Point Software Technologies updated its Q1 guidance to $1.95-$2.05 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $8.70-$9.30 EPS.

CHKP opened at $162.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $117.18 and a one year high of $166.71.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. William Blair upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1,512.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

