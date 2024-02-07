BTIG Research Lowers McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) to Neutral

BTIG Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

MCD has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $320.10.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $284.65 on Tuesday. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $206.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $291.92 and a 200 day moving average of $280.13.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in McDonald’s by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.