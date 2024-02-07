Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Monday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, March 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

Bowlero Stock Performance

BOWL stock opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 74.83 and a beta of 0.41. Bowlero has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.25.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $227.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.51 million. Bowlero had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 46.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bowlero will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowlero

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Bowlero by 233.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Bowlero by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Bowlero in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bowlero by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bowlero by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter.

About Bowlero

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

