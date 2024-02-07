Boston Partners Purchases 48,957 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,308,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,957 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.9% of Boston Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Boston Partners owned 0.32% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $1,347,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after acquiring an additional 97,907,897 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $3,894,646,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,433 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,422,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.11.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,072 shares of company stock worth $6,297,103. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $175.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $503.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $178.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

