Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.51 Per Share

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Booz Allen Hamilton has increased its dividend by an average of 14.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Booz Allen Hamilton has a payout ratio of 32.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to earn $5.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

BAH opened at $144.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.54. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $87.99 and a 12 month high of $147.52.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,023,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

