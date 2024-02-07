Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ROP opened at $545.30 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.77 and a twelve month high of $562.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $540.60 and a 200-day moving average of $512.61. The firm has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

