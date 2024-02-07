Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,001 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BE. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 582,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 229,639 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth $313,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at $835,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 391.5% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,252,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,465,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,957,000 after acquiring an additional 58,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy Price Performance

NYSE BE opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $25.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $400.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.36% and a negative net margin of 24.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BE

Bloom Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.