Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 803 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 219.0% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $502.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $483.15 and a 200-day moving average of $436.06. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $368.02 and a 12-month high of $556.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.34 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 EPS for the current year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on ULTA

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.