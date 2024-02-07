Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 4,414 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 26.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,537 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,414 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 18.5% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 109.8% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,706 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 8,744 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 31.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,179 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 15,146 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in Seagate Technology by 7.2% during the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 190,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,815,000 after buying an additional 12,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $2,841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of STX stock opened at $86.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.48. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $54.32 and a 1 year high of $92.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently -80.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $112,503.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,378 shares in the company, valued at $54,025,763.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,994 shares of company stock worth $6,547,701 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

