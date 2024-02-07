Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 2,250 Shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in POSCO were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in POSCO in the third quarter worth about $254,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of POSCO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of POSCO during the third quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in POSCO by 25.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 13,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POSCO Stock Performance

Shares of POSCO stock opened at $81.89 on Wednesday. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.65 and a 12 month high of $133.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.71.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

