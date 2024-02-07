Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,279 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,321 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 98.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 5,100.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Price Performance

PAYC stock opened at $197.66 on Wednesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $374.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen cut Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $331.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on Paycom Software

About Paycom Software

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.