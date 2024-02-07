Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,746 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in eBay were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in eBay by 272.2% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of EBAY opened at $42.66 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $50.37. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Benchmark reduced their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EBAY

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.