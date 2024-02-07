Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 262.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,094 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,590 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,211,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,003,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,316,000 after purchasing an additional 722,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,350,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,409,000 after purchasing an additional 337,143 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.36. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.77. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $20.39.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Host Hotels & Resorts

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 76.19%.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $237,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,095.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $280,737.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 441,440 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $237,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,095.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,219 shares of company stock valued at $844,318. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HST shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

