Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $734,000 Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRSN. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in VeriSign by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,044,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,474 shares in the company, valued at $116,907,687.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.40, for a total transaction of $26,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,160.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,044,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,474 shares in the company, valued at $116,907,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,589 shares of company stock worth $9,354,444 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VeriSign Trading Up 0.2 %

VRSN stock opened at $198.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.98 and a 200-day moving average of $205.81. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.44 and a 12 month high of $229.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.90.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

