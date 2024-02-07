Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $732,000 Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Gartner were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in Gartner by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Gartner by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Gartner by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $429.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total value of $657,438.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,029,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total transaction of $657,438.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,244 shares in the company, valued at $6,029,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total transaction of $2,050,352.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,055,162.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,770 shares of company stock valued at $10,992,112 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $461.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $450.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $391.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.60 and a 12 month high of $471.76.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

