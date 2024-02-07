Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $630,000 Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4,721.2% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 124,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,763,000 after acquiring an additional 121,760 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,741,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $171,675,000 after purchasing an additional 338,820 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 321,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,662,000 after buying an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,576,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.48.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,923.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,923.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,507 shares of company stock worth $1,471,509. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $103.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.97 and a 200-day moving average of $101.72. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $123.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.40.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.23%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Stories

